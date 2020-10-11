Streets and Boulevards in Bulgaria's Capital Sofia Closed Due to a Marathon

About 2,000 professional athletes and amateurs will take part in the competition

And today, due to the 37th marathon in Sofia, a number of streets and boulevards in the center of the capital will be closed.

From 8 am to 7 pm it is forbidden to enter cars on Knyaz Alexander I Street between Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd. and Saborna St. The southeastern arch of St. Alexander Nevsky Square will also be closed for traffic. Road vehicles will not be able to cross Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd. between GS Rakovski St. and Nezavisimost Square.

About 2,000 professional athletes and amateurs will take part in the marathon.