Streets and Boulevards in Bulgaria's Capital Sofia Closed Due to a Marathon
About 2,000 professional athletes and amateurs will take part in the competition
And today, due to the 37th marathon in Sofia, a number of streets and boulevards in the center of the capital will be closed.
From 8 am to 7 pm it is forbidden to enter cars on Knyaz Alexander I Street between Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd. and Saborna St. The southeastern arch of St. Alexander Nevsky Square will also be closed for traffic. Road vehicles will not be able to cross Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd. between GS Rakovski St. and Nezavisimost Square.
About 2,000 professional athletes and amateurs will take part in the marathon.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgarian Football Team is Out of Euro 2021
- » Bulgaria's Sports Ministry Allocates an Additional Nearly BGN 2 Million for Sports Clubs
- » 16 Bulgarian Football Players and a Coach Positive for COVID-19
- » Best Football Matches to Watch This Year
- » Football: Beroe - Favorite of Bookmakers in the Derby with Slavia
- » Bulgaria: Two CSKA Football Players Test Positive for COVID-19