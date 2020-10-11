Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 448 Newly Registered Cases

448 are the new cases registered for the last 24 hours in Bulgaria in the Unified Information Portal from 3795 tests performed. The number of active cases reached 7,610, of which 1,189 were hospitalized and 59 were in intensive care units.

The most positive tests are in Sofia - 116, followed by Blagoevgrad - 55 and Varna - 49.

Another 105 people were cured. 4 people died, bringing the total to 891.

