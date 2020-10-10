Azerbaijan and Armenia Agree on Ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh

Bulgaria: Azerbaijan and Armenia Agree on Ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh

 

 Armenia and Azerbaijan adopted a statement following the consultations in Moscow, the parties agreed on a ceasefire from 12:00 on October 10 for humanitarian purposes for the exchange of prisoners, as well as the bodies of the dead. 

The text notes that the document was adopted in response to an appeal by Russian officials in accordance with the agreements of the heads of state of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"A ceasefire is announced from 12:00 on October 10, 2020 for humanitarian purposes for the exchange of prisoners of war and other detainees and bodies of the dead, mediated and in accordance with the criteria of the International Committee of the Red Cross," the statement said.

"Specific parameters of the ceasefire regime will be agreed upon additionally," - stated in the second paragraph of the document.

full text

In addition, Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed, through the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, to start substantive negotiations with the aim of achieving a peaceful settlement of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh as soon as possible. "The Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, on the basis of the basic principles of the settlement, begin substantive negotiations with the aim of reaching a peaceful settlement as soon as possible," the document says./TASS

 

