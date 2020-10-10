COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Another Daily Record, 612 Newly Registered Cases
pixabay.com
612 are the new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria when 6 048 PCR tests were performed. This is 10.11 percent of the total number of respondents, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal at midnight.
Seven people have died in the last 24 hours and 150 have been cured of the coronavirus. A total of 1,131 patients remain in hospital, 58 of whom are in intensive care units.
