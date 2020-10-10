COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Another Daily Record, 612 Newly Registered Cases

Society » HEALTH | October 10, 2020, Saturday // 09:27| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Another Daily Record, 612 Newly Registered Cases pixabay.com

612 are the new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria when 6 048 PCR tests were performed. This is 10.11 percent of the total number of respondents, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal at midnight.

Seven people have died in the last 24 hours and 150 have been cured of the coronavirus. A total of 1,131 patients remain in hospital, 58 of whom are in intensive care units.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria