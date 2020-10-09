Traffic Accidents in Bulgaria

Road accidents and victims in the rainy weather today around the country.

Two serious accidents happened today with deadly injuries. At around 12 a.m. on the main road Ruse-Varna truck and SUV collided with two people killed on the spot. The trailer of the oncoming truck turned inside and hit the car going in the opposite direction. There were 2 people traveling with the car - man and woman, who both died. The driver of the truck was not injured.

Somewhere after 2 pm between Pazardzhik and Panagyurishte another truck hit a car. The man who was driving the car, died as a result of the collision and the woman traveling with him was injured and transported to a hospital in Panagyurishte.

Two other minor accidents occurred on Hemus motorway in the direction of Varna on the 11th kilometer.

There were accidents also on Trakia motorway shortly before 2 p.m. in the area 49 Km. A driver who lost control of his vehicle, crashed into the traffic barrier. Later in the afternoon at Km 330 in the direction of Sofia a car turned roadside in a ditch. A wife and her husband who were in the car are without serious injuries. /btv