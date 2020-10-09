Armenia and Azerbaijan to Start Peace Talks

The foreign ministers of Baku and Yerevan arrived in Moscow for talks after nearly two weeks of clashes between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave. This was called for by Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose military ally is Armenia, but who also has close contacts with Azerbaijan.

At the same time, Azeri president Ilham Aliyev announced that there would be no talks if Armenia continue to insist that Nagorno-Karabakh was part of its territory.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said his country was ready for peace talks, but only within the Minsk Group of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe - a group to the OSCE chaired by Russia, the United States,France and Turkey.

According to him, the people of Nagorno-Karabakh are "on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe" - Yerevan accuses Baku of continuous shelling of the capital of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, Stepanakert. Azerbaijan has claimed that Armenian attacks hit major cities in the country.