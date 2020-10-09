Police Action in Bulgaria’s Capital Sofia
ACTION IN SOFIA: A suspect ran over two police officers who tried to stop him on a busy traffic spot.
An offender disregarded orders and ran over two police officers who tried to stop him in Sofia. He crashed his vehicle immediately afterwards. The action took place on the Rozhen Blvd in Sofia.
The 31-year-old offender has a gunshot wound, as a result of gunfire opened by one of the officers according to police officials.
The policemen were admitted with injuries at the Military Medical Academy, and the man is in the emergency room in "Pirogov" hospital.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Traffic Accidents in Bulgaria
- » World Food Programme Wins 2020 Nobel Peace Prize
- » COVID-19 Situation in Sofia
- » Bulgaria: Three People Died and 16 Injured in an Accident Near Lesovo
- » Weather in Bulgaria: Code Orange for Heavy Rain in 6 Districts
- » Protests in Bulgaria, Day 92: Protesters Debated Europe's Reaction