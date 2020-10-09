Police Action in Bulgaria’s Capital Sofia

ACTION IN SOFIA: A suspect ran over two police officers who tried to stop him on a busy traffic spot.

An offender disregarded orders and ran over two police officers who tried to stop him in Sofia. He crashed his vehicle immediately afterwards. The action took place on the Rozhen Blvd in Sofia.

The 31-year-old offender has a gunshot wound, as a result of gunfire opened by one of the officers according to police officials.

The policemen were admitted with injuries at the Military Medical Academy, and the man is in the emergency room in "Pirogov" hospital.