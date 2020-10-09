Army on the Streets of Kyrgyzstan, Declares State of Emergency

Military units and military equipment are introduced to the capital of Kyrgyzstan as part of the introduction of the state of emergency, which begins to operate in Bishkek from 20:00 local time on Friday, army checkpoints will be organized in the city, following the decree of the country's President Sooronbai Jeenbekov, according to Interfax



"For the General Staff of the Armed Forces, enter military formations with military equipment on the territory of the city of Bishkek to organize checkpoints, suppress armed clashes, ensure the protection of law and order and protect the civilian population," the decree on the state of emergency circulated on Friday by the presidential press service says.



In addition, the Bishkek commandant's office has been granted the right to prohibit the holding of entertainment and sporting events and other public events, as well as strikes, meetings, rallies, street marches, demonstrations etc, as well as to impose control over the media if these means can be used to escalate the current situation within the territory where the state of emergency has been declared.



Also, on the territory of Bishkek, special rules for using electronic communications may be imposed and the movement of vehicles is limited.



The decree of the head of state says that the decision to introduce a state of emergency was made "solely in the interests of ensuring the protection of the life and health of citizens, their safety, as well as in order to quickly stabilize the social and political situation and establish public order in the city."



Earlier on Friday, it became known that Jeenbekov signed a decree on the introduction of a state of emergency in Bishkek until October 21.



The political crisis in Kyrgyzstan has been going on since October 5. It began with protests against the results of the parliament elections on October 4, according to which only four parties out of 16 participating in the election campaign received deputy mandates. On October 6, the election results were invalidated. Earlier on Friday, Jeenbekov signed a decree on the resignation of the government and the prime minister. New rallies of both supporters and opponents of the current government are taking place in the country.