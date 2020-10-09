PM Borissov: Bulgaria and North Macedonia Should Resolve Their Dispute by November 10

A compromise decision must be found by November 10 that satisfies everyone, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov told Macedonian Foreign Minister Buyar Osmani, who is visiting Sofia.

"History must be a bridge of friendship and closeness, not a broken bridge that North Macedonia is unable to cross. It will be a sin against history if Bulgaria and North Macedonia fail to find a compromise. The world will not understand us, either", Borissov said regarding the disputes over the common history between the two neighboring countries.