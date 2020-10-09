PM Borissov: Bulgaria and North Macedonia Should Resolve Their Dispute by November 10

Bulgaria: PM Borissov: Bulgaria and North Macedonia Should Resolve Their Dispute by November 10

A compromise decision must be found by November 10 that satisfies everyone, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov told Macedonian Foreign Minister Buyar Osmani, who is visiting Sofia.

"History must be a bridge of friendship and closeness, not a broken bridge that North Macedonia is unable to cross. It will be a sin against history if Bulgaria and North Macedonia fail to find a compromise. The world will not understand us, either", Borissov said regarding the disputes over the common history between the two neighboring countries.
"I am very concerned about the inclusion of UMO Ilinden and the "Macedonian minority" in Bulgaria in a political resolution of the European Parliament. This is by no means helpful at this very moment", Borissov said./BNR

