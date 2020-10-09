COVID-19 Situation in Sofia

October 9, 2020, Friday
The head of Sofia Regional Health Inspectorate Dr. Dancho Penchev declared that local outbreaks are still preserved on the territory of Sofia, as of 19.00 yesterday there were 17 separate identified outbreaks of COVID-19 in Sofia alone. The number of registered cases in Sofia has already exceeded 6,000 people. 455 of them are health workers.

 "The cases in a large percentage are only carriers and with light to mild clinical symptoms," Penchev explained while interviewed by BNT. "90% of the cases in Sofia are in organized social groups and outbreaks, the rest are pensioners, unemployed, homeless people," he said. 51 schools in the capital have registered cases of COVID-19.

Dr. Penchev urged people to be very careful when entering indoors, using the public transport and when they are at work and communicating with their colleagues.

 

 

