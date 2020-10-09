Bulgarian Football Team is Out of Euro 2021

Bulgaria once again will not play in the European Championship.



Bulgarian national team lost 1: 3 to Hungary in the Nations League Group A semifinal playoff at the "Vasil Levski" stadium. Thus, the "Lions" missed a unique opportunity to face Iceland in the final playoff on November 12 again in Sofia, which in case of success would have secured for the Bulgarian team a place in a big forum for the first time in 16 years.



First half ended 1:0 for the visitors, while the second half offered more emotions to the few thousand spectators with another 3 goals and VAR system came in action, cancelling a penalty for the home team.

The debutant Georgi Yomov scored the only goal for the "Lions" in the 89th minute, while Willy Orban (16), Zsolt Kalmar (47) and Nemanja Nikolic (75) were on the score-sheet for the visitors.