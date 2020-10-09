Alexander Andreev is the New Chairman of Bulgaria's Central Election Commission
Parliament has elected Alexander Andreev chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC), BGNES reports. The candidacy of the current speaker and member of the commission was supported by 119 MPs, and 54 voted against.
The proposal for him to take the post formally came from the Federation of Independent Student Associations, but was recognized by the GERB parliamentary group. The other parties in parliament did not exercise their right to nominate a resignation candidate for the resigned Stefka Stoeva, leaving Andreev virtually the only contestant.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » COVID-19 in Greece: Increase in Coronavirus Infections, 436 New Cases
- » Study: Urban Air Pollution May Make COVID-19 More Deadly
- » Japan to Lift Ban on Overseas Travel to 12 Countries by Next Month
- » Bulgarian Father and Son Crossed the Atlantic Ocean in a Rowing Boat
- » Five Balkan Countries in a Joint Initiative Not to Require PCR Tests at Their Borders
- » Bulgarian Tour Operators Insist on PCR Testing Instead of Quarantine