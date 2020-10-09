Bulgaria: Three People Died and 16 Injured in an Accident Near Lesovo

Three people died and 16 were injured in a brutal accident near Lesovo, near Bulgaria's border with Turkey, NOVA has learned.

The signal for the collision between a truck and a passenger minibus was received shortly before 6.00 am on Friday morning. Police, fire and CSMP teams from Yambol, Sliven and Haskovo were immediately directed to the scene of the incident.

It was established that the truck had a Ukrainian registration and the bus had a Sliven one. He was traveling to Turkey.

Traffic is restricted in both directions. Traffic police teams are on site and regulate traffic.

