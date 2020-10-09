COVID-19 in Greece: Increase in Coronavirus Infections, 436 New Cases

In Greece for the last 24 hours 436 new cases of infected and 6 deaths have been registered with more than 11,000 tests performed, the Tolking Grace portal reported.

On Thursday, Greece announced 436 new cases of the coronavirus, up steeply from Wednesday’s 407 cases. Tragically, six people lost their lives with the virus in the past 24-hour period.

Of the new cases, 65 have been connected with known outbreaks, and just 17 were identified during testing of travelers at Greece’s borders.

In total, 21,381 cases of the coronavirus have been recorded in Greece, including all those who have recovered. Of these cases, 3,170 are linked to foreign travel, and 8,727 are thought to be a result of contact with an already-confirmed case.

Alarmingly, 91 people are now intubated in intensive care units around the country. Their median age is 68, and just 25 are women.

Just over 90% of the intubated patients are over the age of 70 or suffer from underlying health conditions.

Since the start of the pandemic in Greece, 236 patients have been successfully discharged from intensive care units.

The six deaths recorded on Thursday bring the total of those who have passed away with the virus in Greece to 430.

The median age of those who died with the virus is 78, and over 96% were over the age of 70 or had preexisting conditions./Greekreporter