COVID-19: Four Major Cities in France Have Declared Maximum Alert

Four other major cities in France are tightening due to a surge in coronavirus cases. From Saturday, Lyon, Lille, Grenoble and Saint-Etienne will be declared the zone of maximum alert.

Bars and restaurants will be closed, following the example of Paris and Marseille. The reason for the restrictions is the record number of 18 thousand newly infected. The number of people infected in many European countries continues to grow.

Yesterday, the World Health Organization registered a record jump in positive samples for the day - almost 340 thousand./Nova TV

