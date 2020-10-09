Protests in Bulgaria, Day 92: Protesters Debated Europe's Reaction

For the 92nd time in a row, dissatisfied citizens gathered in the triangle of power - between the Council of Ministers, the Presidency and the former Party House. The protesters' demands remain the same - the resignation of Borissov's government, the resignation of the chief prosecutor, a caretaker cabinet and fair elections, BGNES reported.

The EP resolution voted is a victory for each of you individually and for all of us, Arman Babikyan said at the protest tonight. We are not alone, and the European Parliament and the EPP slapped Boyko Borissov on the neck. Their time has come, said the lawyer. Nikolai Hadjigenov.

Yesterday the European Parliament approved the resolution in support of the rule of law in Bulgaria. MEPs call for full and unconditional respect for European values. Solidarity with the demands for justice, transparency and democracy; MEPs condemn police violence against protesters and journalists, they are concerned about illegal audits of private companies; Concerns about the constitutional reform process and plans to change the election law before the election; Parliament regrets the "significant deterioration" in respect for the rule of law, democracy and fundamental rights.

Other concerns include: constitutional reform, which must be in line with international standards, possible changes in electoral legislation, the forthcoming parliamentary elections, hasty adoption of legislation, investigations of high-level corruption without tangible results, the state of fundamental rights , for example with regard to hate speech based on sex and sexual orientation discrimination.

With this act, the protests in the country received moral support and we can safely say that the political slap is for the government, and the citizens of Bulgaria won confirmation of their demands, said the Poison Trio after the vote in the EP.