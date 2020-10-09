Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Anti-Record Again, 516 Newly Registered Cases

Third consecutive day with a record number of infected in Bulgaria. 516 are the new positive samples for the coronavirus in 5209 PCR tests, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

7 people have lost the battle with the disease in the last 24 hours. The active cases are currently 6816. The number of hospitalized is growing - 1063 people are treated in hospitals, and 56 are in intensive care units.

The highest number of newly infected people is in the capital - 138 people, and in second place is Plovdiv with 51 new cases of coronavirus.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in March, 23,259 people have been infected with coronavirus in Bulgaria, 15,563 of them have been cured and 880 have died.