Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Anti-Record Again, 516 Newly Registered Cases

Society » HEALTH | October 9, 2020, Friday // 08:22| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Anti-Record Again, 516 Newly Registered Cases

Third consecutive day with a record number of infected in Bulgaria. 516 are the new positive samples for the coronavirus in 5209 PCR tests, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

7 people have lost the battle with the disease in the last 24 hours. The active cases are currently 6816. The number of hospitalized is growing - 1063 people are treated in hospitals, and 56 are in intensive care units.

The highest number of newly infected people is in the capital - 138 people, and in second place is Plovdiv with 51 new cases of coronavirus.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in March, 23,259 people have been infected with coronavirus in Bulgaria, 15,563 of them have been cured and 880 have died.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria