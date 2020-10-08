Bulgarian MEPs Banned the Sale of Hookahs and E-cigarettes for People Under 18
pixabay.com
MEPs banned the sale of hookahs, e-cigarettes and other non-tobacco products for people under 18 years of age.
The amendments to the Child Protection Act, introduced by the VOLIA party, were supported at first reading by 98 votes to 2, with 1 abstention.
According to the petitioners, the legislative initiative meets the need to protect the health of children under 18 years of age./Nova TV
