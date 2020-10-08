Bulgaria's Sports Ministry Allocates an Additional Nearly BGN 2 Million for Sports Clubs

The Ministry of Youth and Sports will allocate an additional nearly BGN 2 million for sports clubs in Bulgaria. This means that the funds provided for them in 2020 will be increased by nearly 30%, the ministry announced.

The additional financial support for the clubs is made due to the restrictions in their activities that were imposed in connection with the spread of the coronavirus epidemic. The main goal of the measure is to support sports clubs to create conditions for effective training and competition of athletes and improve the management system of the preparatory process, as an opportunity for sports development and a basis for achieving high sports results.

The allocated funds in the amount of BGN 1.9 million are under the "Program for development of sports clubs for 2020". They will reach 889 clubs across the country, which applied successfully with their projects earlier this year. They were financed according to the Methodology for distribution of financial resources of the IMC to support the activities of sports clubs in 2020. The financial assistance granted then will be increased by 30% after an Order issued by the Minister of Youth and Sports Krasen Kralev.

The funds will be provided this month after the conclusion of additional agreements with sports clubs.