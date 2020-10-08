Bulgarian Parliament’s Legal Affairs Committee Rejected the President's Veto

Parliament’s legal affairs committee on October 7 rejected the President's veto on some of the changes to the Electoral Code. Rumen Radev's veto was supported by MPs of the opposition Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) and of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF).

The head of state challenged the possibility of voting with paper ballots, as well as the transfer of full responsibility to the Central Election Commission for machine voting. The President also objected to the possibility of holding referendums on issues within the competence of the Grand National Assembly./BNT

