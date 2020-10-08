Protests in Bulgaria: Day 91 of Anti-Government Protests

October 8, 2020, Thursday
On October 7, protesters gathered outside the building of Parliament calling for the resignation of the government and Prosecutor General, and for change in the way the country is governed.

Chanting “resignation”, the demonstrators walked along Dondukov boulevard to an office of the ruling GERB party, at which they threw eggs.

As on previous Wednesdays, the “Justice for Everyone” initiative staged a rally in front of the Palace of Courts in Sofia.

The organisers demanded the resignation of Ivan Geshev as Prosecutor General and the complete abolition of the post of Prosecutor General.

The protesters symbolically lit lamps to illuminate the justice system and marched to the Supreme Judicial Council building. Later, their protest joined the one in front of the Parliament.

