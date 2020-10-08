Health Minister: Bulgaria Is 7th in COVID-19 Mortality in Europe

PCR testing after 14 days of quarantine in some COVID-19 patients was discontinued. This was announced by the Minister of Health Prof. Kostadin Angelov during the weekly briefing of the National Operational Headquarters. The reason for the introduction of the new rule is that two weeks after infection, even if the virus is still circulating in the human body, its load is not large enough. This eliminates the danger of the patient infecting other people around him.

The director of RHI-Sofia, Dr. Dancho Penchev, explained that PCR tests after quarantine will continue to be performed on people with symptoms and concomitant diseases.

The Chief State Health Inspector Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev said that one of the next measures that the experts are to discuss is the reduction of the quarantine period. "There are countries where it is already 10 days and others where it is 7," said Assoc. Prof. Kunchev.

He also cites data from the European Center for Disease Control, according to which Bulgaria ranks 24th in morbidity and 7th in mortality from COVID-19 in Europe. In our country, 43 out of 100,000 people get sick from COVID-19. The mortality rate is 1.9 per 100,000.

In the Balkans, we are even further ahead in the morbidity ranking - in fifth place. The situation is worse in Romania, the Republic of Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Albania. Our country ranks fourth in terms of mortality on the peninsula after Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia and Romania.

"The morbidity in our country is with the average growth for Europe. Bulgaria is still in the area with the brightest orange color. However, a group of about 10 countries is being formed, in which the situation is quite difficult ", said Assoc. Prof. Kunchev.

Earlier, Health Minister Prof. Kostadin Angelov said the measures would not be tightened. "I want to tell the Bulgarian citizens to be absolutely calm, because there is no need to tighten the measures against COVID-19," said Prof. Angelov. The control over the observance of the already imposed measures continues.

Minister Angelov explained that 14% is the occupancy of the beds in the COVID wards and 5% - of the beds in the intensive care units. There is currently a concentration of patients in Burgas and Blagoevgrad regions.

1263 doctors have been infected with coronavirus since the beginning of the epidemic in our country, the headquarters said.

Regarding schools, the situation is not worrying, experts say.

"It has been proven that, if the measures are followed, schools can be a safe place. At the moment, about half a percent of teachers and students are affected, "said the chief state health inspector.