Covid-19 in Bulgaria, New Anti-Record: 437 Registered Cases per Day

New anti-record with infected only for a day - 437, when 4,541 PCR tests were performed in Bulgaria. This means that positive samples are already just over 9.6 percent of all tests taken.

Most infected are in Sofia - 124, followed by Plovdiv with 65, Varna - 35, Blagoevgrad - 30, Burgas and Stara Zagora with 28 and single cases in other districts. No new infections have been registered in the districts of Lovech and Silistra.

The number of people cured yesterday was 138, and the number of people who died after complications from the virus was 11. The number of active cases is growing and it is now 6,422. The number of hospitalized is already over 1,000.

