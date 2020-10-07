Five Balkan Countries in a Joint Initiative Not to Require PCR Tests at Their Borders

The Republic of Northern Macedonia and four other countries in the region with a joint initiative and in coordination with the Ministries of Health decided on Monday, October 12, to allow entry into the countries without applying a negative PCR test at border crossings, Nezavisne Vestnik reported, quoted by BTA .

The government of Northern Macedonia decided at a meeting yesterday to allow citizens of Serbia, Kosovo, Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina to enter the country, and it was reciprocally agreed that citizens of Northern Macedonia travel to these countries without showing negative coronavirus tests on the border. Until now, citizens of northern Macedonia could only travel to Albania and Turkey without a PCR test.

The decision was taken on a proposal from the Commission on Communicable Diseases and for the needs of citizens, but with an appeal from the government to keep travel to a minimum and exclusively for urgent needs and with full implementation of all personal protection measures by COVID-19.