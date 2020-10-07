Romania Anounces New Tougher Measures Due to COVID-19

Romania has announced tougher measures against the spread of the coronavirus, as the country's intensive care units are almost full.

Following a recent spike in cases, staff in intensive care units are making tremendous efforts, as more than 600 patients are being treated there.

In the last two days, two critically ill patients had to be flown by helicopter to hospitals in different cities after some intensive care units became overcrowded.

"There are currently several empty beds, but we could reach maximum capacity," Health Minister Nelu Tataru told reporters, referring to the situation in Bucharest.

In recent months, staff have acknowledged that only about 1,500 intensive care beds are properly equipped. Officials said civilian inspectors would patrol crowded public spaces to ensure the mandatory wearing of masks.

In Bucharest, meanwhile, indoor theaters and bars are closing again.

Masks are now mandatory in enclosed public spaces and crowded outdoor spaces.

Today, Romania reported more than 2,100 new cases a day, bringing the total to 139,000 since the start of the pandemic. 5121 people died, which is the highest mortality in the eastern part of the European Union.