Weather in Bulgaria: Take Your Umbrella Today

Today before noon from the west the clouds will start to increase again and by the evening it will rain in many places. During the night the rains will continue and will be more intense. There will also be thunder. A weak, moderate southeast wind will blow in Southeastern Bulgaria, which will be oriented from the northwest during the night and will intensify. The maximum temperatures will be between 22 ° and 27 °, higher in Southeastern Bulgaria up to 30 °, in Sofia 21 ° -22 °, according to the NIMH forecast.

In the mountains the clouds will be significant and in many places from west to east it will rain. Temperatures will drop and the maximum at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 16 °, at 2000 meters - about 11 °.

It will be mostly sunny over the Black Sea coast, but later in the day it will increase and it will rain in some places in the evening. It will blow to a moderate wind from the south-southeast. Maximum temperatures will be between 25 ° and 28 °. The temperature of the sea water is 22 ° - 23 °. The sea wave will be 2 - 4 points.

On 07.10.2020 the sun will rise at 07:31 and set at 18:56. The day lasts 11:24 hours.

On 07.10.2020 the moon will rise at 22:03 and set at 12:41. Disc brightness at 0h UT 78%. Moon phase: last quarter.