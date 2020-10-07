90 Days of Anti-Government Protests in Bulgaria

Society | October 7, 2020, Wednesday // 08:53| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 90 Days of Anti-Government Protests in Bulgaria

The 90th day of anti-government protests in Sofia passed without tension. The protesters gathered again in the "Triangle of Power", and at about 9 pm they set off on the traditional procession to the "Eagle Bridge", which was temporarily blocked.

The protest passed under the motto "We are not afraid". As of today, the "Poison Trio" threatened to go to a party headquarters every night to shoot eggs.

Do not think that we will leave them, do not think that we are just waiting for the vote on Wednesday or Thursday in the EP. We will not leave them, said the lawyer. Nikolai Hadjigenov.

What happened yesterday in the European Parliament is a huge success of the protests in Bulgaria. Obviously, we are no longer afraid, said Hadjigenov. Everyone already knows what is happening here - both Europe and the world, said Prof. Velislav Minekov.

Today, the German media write that the sunset of Boyko Borissov is visible not only in Bulgaria, but also in Brussels.

"Borissov's party - GERB - reacted to the report from Brussels with its own, very strange reading," said journalist Christian Limpert. A report for the German public television ARD, entitled "Headwind for the demonstrators in Bulgaria", says that GERB interpreted the report as a confirmation of successful cooperation with the European Commission and approval of the fight against corruption.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: protest
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria