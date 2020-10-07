Covid-19 in Bulgaria: A Record Number of Newly Registered Cases - 463

A record number of new cases of COVID-19 infection for the last 24 hours in Bulgaria - 436. Just over 5,400 PCR tests were performed. This means that positive tests are already just over 8 percent of all samples taken.

131 were cured yesterday and 8 died of coronavirus.

The active cases in the country at the moment are 6,134, 973 people are treated in hospitals, and 57 of them are placed in intensive care units.

For the last 24 hours, 131 patients have been cured, bringing their total number to 15,310. 22,306 people have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic.