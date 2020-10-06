EP to Vote Resolution on Bulgaria on Thursday

The Presidents of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the President of the European Council Charles Michel will present today, October 6, in the European Parliament, the results of the latest summit of European leaders.

Last night, the European Parliament debated the rule of law and fundamental rights in Bulgaria. MEPs are expected to vote on a resolution on the issue on Thursday.

Technical problems with the microphones accompanied the debate on the rule of law in Bulgaria, which, however, did not prevent the exchange of sharp remarks in the hall.

EPP group leader Manfred Weber defended Boyko Borissov and the government.

Manfred Weber - Chairman of the EPP Group in the EP: Boyko Borissov leads a pro-European government - he paved the way for the euro and has always supported the Rule of Law Mechanism. Borissov wants such a mechanism. So, not everything is perfect in Bulgaria, the Bulgarian government still has many tasks ahead of it, but the country is on the right track.

Criticism of Bulgaria came from the group of socialists and democrats, liberals, greens and the far left in Europe.

Elena Yoncheva - MEP from BSP / Group of Socialists and Democrats: Today the voice of Bulgarian citizens is clearly heard throughout Europe. It is a voice calling for an immediate return to the principles of the rule of law and democracy in the country.

Romania's Ramona Strugaru said Bulgaria was undermining the rule of law, democracy and European values.

Ramona Strugaru, MEP from the Renew Europe group: Big names among some of the political families here supported Mr Borissov and his team and I just want to ask you - do you know who you support? Because you support a carefully entwined network of people who are the subject of serious accusations of corruption, money laundering and fraud with European funds. And a system that tramples on the rule of law, democracy and European values. I saw the police dragging women and photos of children sprayed with tear gas. Is this protection? Are you sure you want to support this?

The Irish far-left Claire Daly asked the EPP why MEP Radan Kanev was not given the opportunity to speak during the debate. Green German MEP Daniel Freud has called for a halt to European funding for the country so that EU funds do not fall into the hands of corrupt politicians.

EU Commissioners Vera Jourova and Didier Reynders presented the position of the European Commission and the conclusions of the report on the rule of law in the Member States.

Jourova reiterated that the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism continues to operate.

Vera Jourova, Vice-President of the European Commission: As I said at the beginning, we will continue to work on the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism, because there are still many unfulfilled things. It was never just a matter of ticking off tasks. We want to see results and a lasting effect in the Bulgarian judiciary, the fight against corruption and organized crime.

Prior to the debate on Bulgaria, there were two protests outside the European Parliament building in Brussels, organized by “Yes, Bulgaria” and Prof. Velislav Minekov of the Poisonous Trio.

Today, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel will brief MEPs on the outcome of the latest summit, which decided to impose sanctions on Belarus./BNT