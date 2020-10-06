The Morning After – Maxim Behar’s New Book Released on the Bulgarian Market

The latest book of the internationally recognized PR expert and businessman Maxim Behar– “The Morning After” (in Bulgarian – „5 минути до утре“)– was released on the Bulgarian market. The author presents his unconventional point of view regarding the changes in the world, caused by COVID-19, and makes interesting forecasts about the business development in the new reality.

Тhe book was published by “Faber” publishing house and can be purchased from the website of the publishing house and from the big bookstores in Bulgaria.

“The Morning After” is a handbook for the modern leaders, in which Maxim Behar shares his long experience as well as valuable tips for successful business. The book is absolutely relevant to the current situation and gives practical guidelines how to be more flexible and to adapt easier to the changing environment.

In “The Morning After” the readers will find:

– 100 rules of the modern leader;

– Chronology of COVID-19;

– How the pandemic impacted the business;

– How to behave during video meetings;

– Untypical tips for typical leaders.

“The Morning After” was written for two weeks and published for the same amount of time, which is definitely a record. In this way we managed to capture the pulse of what was happening at the moment and to offer the readers a different perspective on everything that turned our lives upside down quite unexpectedly. The world will never be the same again – neither the business, nor the relationship between us. In this context, there is a strong need of a new approach to leadership that can help us adapt and overcome crises easier”, commented Maxim Behar, author of “The Morning After”.

The new release is targeted to a wide range of people – managers, entrepreneurs, PR experts, lecturers, analysts, as well as to all book lovers who want to enrich their knowledge.

Below you can see several authoritative opinions on “The Morning After”:

- “Written with finesse – in the way only the author can do it…” – Georgi Milkov, journalist

- “A must read for modern leaders and managers” – Levon Hampartzoumian, financer

- “A stylish read for everybody who wants to know the truth“ – Prof. Lubomir Stoykov, media expert

- “Interesting ideas that you definitely must read” – Plamen Russev, IT entrepreneur

- “Practice teaches in the best way. Maxim Behar has been proving this for years” – Svetlin Nakov, entrepreneur

- “Read it and you will change your business and your life” – Solomon Passy, visioner

- “A fascinating text for people who want to be heard” – Stefan Valdobrev, artist in life

“The Morning After” was released less than a year after the launch on the Bulgarian market of “The Global PR Revolution” – Maxim Behar’s book, considered by the readers as “PR bible”. It was initially published in the USA where it achieved an incredible success and within 2 weeks was the best-selling book on Amazon.com in the categories Public Relations, Sales Marketing and Career Advice. In Bulgaria, “The Global PR Revolution” aroused a great interest and its firstedition was out of stock for less than a month.





