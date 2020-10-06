COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 283 Newly Registered Cases, 5873 Active Cases

Society » HEALTH | October 6, 2020, Tuesday // 10:20| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 283 Newly Registered Cases, 5873 Active Cases pixabay.com

In Bulgaria, 283 new cases of coronavirus have been registered after a total of 3,713 PCR tests were performed in the last 24 hours, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal. This means that the positive samples from all tests increased to 7.6%.

The active cases are 5,837. 930 people are treated in hospitals. 59 are in serious condition and are in intensive care units.

Most newly registered are in the capital - 62, in Plovdiv are 40, in Blagoevgrad - 24. Followed by Stara Zagora with 19, Varna - 15 and Kardzhali - 14. The distribution by districts at the current address of the persons is: Burgas - 7; Veliko Tarnovo - 2; Vratsa - 2; Gabrovo - 1; Dobrich - 8; Kardzhali - 14; Kyustendil - 3; Lovech - 2; Montana - 1; Pazardzhik - 9; Pernik - 8; Pleven - 14; Razgrad - 8; Ruse - 5; Sliven - 10; Smolyan - 3; Sofia region - 5; Sofia city - 62; Targovishte - 10; Haskovo - 4; Shumen - 6; Yambol - 1.

The National Information System shows that the medical staff who were diagnosed with COVID-19 in our country are 1,202. For the past 24 hours there are 14 newly infected medics. Five of them are doctors, 5 - nurses, 1 nurse and three - other medical staff.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria