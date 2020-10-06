COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 283 Newly Registered Cases, 5873 Active Cases

In Bulgaria, 283 new cases of coronavirus have been registered after a total of 3,713 PCR tests were performed in the last 24 hours, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal. This means that the positive samples from all tests increased to 7.6%.

The active cases are 5,837. 930 people are treated in hospitals. 59 are in serious condition and are in intensive care units.

Most newly registered are in the capital - 62, in Plovdiv are 40, in Blagoevgrad - 24. Followed by Stara Zagora with 19, Varna - 15 and Kardzhali - 14. The distribution by districts at the current address of the persons is: Burgas - 7; Veliko Tarnovo - 2; Vratsa - 2; Gabrovo - 1; Dobrich - 8; Kardzhali - 14; Kyustendil - 3; Lovech - 2; Montana - 1; Pazardzhik - 9; Pernik - 8; Pleven - 14; Razgrad - 8; Ruse - 5; Sliven - 10; Smolyan - 3; Sofia region - 5; Sofia city - 62; Targovishte - 10; Haskovo - 4; Shumen - 6; Yambol - 1.

The National Information System shows that the medical staff who were diagnosed with COVID-19 in our country are 1,202. For the past 24 hours there are 14 newly infected medics. Five of them are doctors, 5 - nurses, 1 nurse and three - other medical staff.