Bulgarian EU Commissioner Maria Gabriel Quarantined for 7 days

Bulgarian EU Commissioner Maria Gabriel has been quarantined for 7 days. She announced thaton her Facebook account.

"Yesterday a positive PCR test for COVID-19 was confirmed by a member of my team. Observing all the requirements and current regulations, it is imperative that I isolate myself for the next 7 days. I feel good and have no symptoms," the Bulgarian commissioner wrote.

She wishes everyone health and calls for precautions to be taken to protect people from the deadly virus.

Earlier, the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen announced that she was isolating herself. The reason is the presence of a coronavirus in a participant in an event she attended.