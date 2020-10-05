Today is International Teacher's Day

Society » EDUCATION | October 5, 2020, Monday // 11:21| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Today is International Teacher's Day

October 5 is International Teacher's Day. It was announced in 1994 by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

The idea for this came at the Special Intergovernmental Conference on the Status of Teachers held in Paris in 1966, which resulted in the signing of the document "Recommendations on the Status of Teachers". Teachers' Professional Day is celebrated in over 100 countries around the world. /Nova TV

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Education » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Teacher's Day
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria