Today is International Teacher's Day
October 5 is International Teacher's Day. It was announced in 1994 by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).
The idea for this came at the Special Intergovernmental Conference on the Status of Teachers held in Paris in 1966, which resulted in the signing of the document "Recommendations on the Status of Teachers". Teachers' Professional Day is celebrated in over 100 countries around the world. /Nova TV
