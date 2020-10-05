EU's Ursula von der Leyen in Isolation After Exposure to COVID-19

World » EU | October 5, 2020, Monday // 11:13| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: EU's Ursula von der Leyen in Isolation After Exposure to COVID-19 twitter.com/vonderleyen

Top EU official Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday that she would self-isolate until Tuesday after attending a meeting with somebody who tested positive for COVID-19.

"I've been informed that I participated in a meeting last Tuesday attended by a person who yesterday tested positive for COVID-19," von der Leyen said on Twitter.

"In accordance with regulations in force, I'm therefore self-isolating until tomorrow morning." 

The EU chief said she tested negative on Thursday and will be tested again later on Monday.

Von der Leyen's announcement comes on the heels of European Council President Charles Michel going into quarantine at the end of last month after a security guard tested positive. He was ultimately given the all clear.

The EU was forced to postponed a summit, which Michel had been scheduled to host, as a result of his enforced quarantine./DW

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ursula von der Leyen, COVID-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria