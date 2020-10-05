EU's Ursula von der Leyen in Isolation After Exposure to COVID-19

Top EU official Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday that she would self-isolate until Tuesday after attending a meeting with somebody who tested positive for COVID-19.

"I've been informed that I participated in a meeting last Tuesday attended by a person who yesterday tested positive for COVID-19," von der Leyen said on Twitter.

"In accordance with regulations in force, I'm therefore self-isolating until tomorrow morning."

The EU chief said she tested negative on Thursday and will be tested again later on Monday.

Von der Leyen's announcement comes on the heels of European Council President Charles Michel going into quarantine at the end of last month after a security guard tested positive. He was ultimately given the all clear.

The EU was forced to postponed a summit, which Michel had been scheduled to host, as a result of his enforced quarantine./DW