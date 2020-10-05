34 Children in Bulgaria's City Shumen Under Quarantine
34 children from the largest school in Shumen are under quarantine because of COVID-19.
A 2nd grade student tested positive for coronavirus and this necessitated the isolation of both 25 children in the class and 9 students in the neighboring class because they had shared school hours. Both teachers who worked with the children are under quarantine.
The training will continue remotely until October 15. More than 1,300 children study at Sofia University "Sava Dobroplodni".
