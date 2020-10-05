34 Children in Bulgaria's City Shumen Under Quarantine

Society » EDUCATION | October 5, 2020, Monday // 11:11| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 34 Children in Bulgaria's City Shumen Under Quarantine

34 children from the largest school in Shumen are under quarantine because of COVID-19.

A 2nd grade student tested positive for coronavirus and this necessitated the isolation of both 25 children in the class and 9 students in the neighboring class because they had shared school hours. Both teachers who worked with the children are under quarantine.

The training will continue remotely until October 15. More than 1,300 children study at Sofia University "Sava Dobroplodni".

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Education » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Shumen, quarantine, COVID-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria