Protests in Bulgaria, Day 88: Eagle Bridge Was Blocked for a While

On day 88 of protests (October 4), the starting point was again the Triangle of Power in the centre of Sofia, the protesters blocked Eagle Bridge (Orlov Most) for a while.

The demands of the demonstrators remain the same: resignation of the government and the Prosecutor General; early elections by machine, distance and electronic voting.

The organisers of the protest said that from today, the offices of GERB, NFSB, VMRO (the parties in the coalition government) and Volya party will be the target of the protests. They added they were looking forward to the talks in Brussels about the protests in Sofia, which will take place tomorrow and that they will stream the meeting on Facebook.

The protest passed without incidents.

The usual procession to Eagles’ Bridge took place.

