Bulgaria: Specialized Prosecutor's Office Started Action in Four Districts in Sofia

Early this morning, an action of the Specialized Prosecutor's Office started in four districts of the capital.

The operation is aimed at a group that is reportedly involved in usury and racketeering. There is an increased police presence in the area of ​​the action. Searches are being conducted at more than 20 addresses in various districts of the capital, as well as personal searches of persons. Witnesses are being questioned.

So far, 14 people have been detained for a period of 24 hours under the Ministry of Interior Act, the prosecutor's office said. 3 cars, a gas pistol, gold, money, documents and other evidence were seized.

According to NOVA TV, five more people were taken for questioning.