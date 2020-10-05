COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 69 Newly Registered Cases

During the last 24 hours, 69 new people infected with coronavirus have been registered in Bulgaria, and 3 people have died from complications after illness, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

1278 PCR tests were performed. There are currently 57,291 active cases and 917 hospitalized infections, of which 56 are in intensive care units.

Another 30 people have been cured in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number since the beginning of the pandemic to 15014 people. A total of 844 people lost the battle with the virus.