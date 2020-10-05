COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 69 Newly Registered Cases

Society » HEALTH | October 5, 2020, Monday // 09:11| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 69 Newly Registered Cases pixabay.com

During the last 24 hours, 69 new people infected with coronavirus have been registered in Bulgaria, and 3 people have died from complications after illness, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

1278 PCR tests were performed. There are currently 57,291 active cases and 917 hospitalized infections, of which 56 are in intensive care units.

Another 30 people have been cured in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number since the beginning of the pandemic to 15014 people. A total of 844 people lost the battle with the virus.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria