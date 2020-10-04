Protests in Bulgaria: Fourth Great People's Uprising

October 4, 2020, Sunday
Bulgaria: Protests in Bulgaria: Fourth Great People's Uprising @Severin Sabahi

The Fourth Great People's Uprising in Sofia passed without tension, but with an increased police presence.

The protesters were thoroughly checked by police for prohibited items. Some people were not allowed to protest. One of them because of eggs with which he targeted the police after he was not allowed to protest.

After 21.00 a new dispute arose. Supporters of "Stand Up.BG" accused the police of allowing the protesters to the Alexander Nevsky Cathedral, and of the third Great People's Uprising did not allow them to reach the monument to the Unknown Soldier.

After 10 pm, the demonstrators headed to the Eagle Bridge. There, one of the protesters climbed a traffic light to wave the Bulgarian flag. The protest ended peacefully, as the organizers had called.

There were protests in other cities as well. A demonstration blocked traffic across the Danube Bridge near Ruse for several hours.

Tags: protest
