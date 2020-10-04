COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 182 Newly Registered Cases
There are 182 new cases of COVID-19 for the past 24 hours in Bulgaria. This is shown by the data on the Unified Information Portal. The tests performed were 2,843, which shows 6.4% of the positive tests. 45 people were cured and the active cases were 5,693.
There are 912 people in hospital, of which 54 are in intensive care units.
The most positive samples are in Sofia - 59, Plovdiv - 20, Targovishte - 15, Shumen - 11, Blagoevgrad - 10, Yambol - 9.
Three people have died in the last 24 hours.
