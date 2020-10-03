Madrid Imposes Travel Restrictions Due to COVID-19

Madrid Imposes Travel Restrictions Due to COVID-19

Restrictions on entry and exit from the Spanish capital Madrid and nine other municipalities in the Autonomous Community of Madrid due to the coronavirus will take effect today, said the head of the health department in the district government Enrique Ruiz Escudero.

"The restrictive measures in Madrid will take effect today at 10 pm," he said, noting that Madrid residents can move freely within their municipality.

The new measures affect nearly 70 percent of the population in the area most affected by the coronavirus. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Spain, more than 778,600 people have been infected, of which 238,400 in Madrid.

