Protests in Bulgaria, Day 86: No Tensions, Great People's Uprising Today

The 86th night of protests in Sofia passed without escalation of tension. The demonstrators gathered on Independence Square in front of the Presidency shortly after 8 pm, and later headed to the BNT building.

The reason for this was the visit of the Minister of Justice Desislava Ahladova on television.

Protesters fired eggs at the building. Political scientist Stoycho Stoychev also suffered from the cannonade.

And the organizers of today's Great People's Uprising called for peaceful action. The protest is scheduled for 5 p.m.