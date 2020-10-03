Protests in Bulgaria, Day 86: No Tensions, Great People's Uprising Today

Society | October 3, 2020, Saturday // 09:35| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Protests in Bulgaria, Day 86: No Tensions, Great People's Uprising Today

The 86th night of protests in Sofia passed without escalation of tension. The demonstrators gathered on Independence Square in front of the Presidency shortly after 8 pm, and later headed to the BNT building.

The reason for this was the visit of the Minister of Justice Desislava Ahladova on television.

Protesters fired eggs at the building. Political scientist Stoycho Stoychev also suffered from the cannonade.

And the organizers of today's Great People's Uprising called for peaceful action. The protest is scheduled for 5 p.m.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: protest
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria