COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 240 Newly Registered Cases, 21336 Total
pixabay.com
240 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours in 4,820 PCR tests. Thus, the total number of infected since the beginning of the pandemic in the country reached 21,336.
Six more infected people have died in the past 24 hours. 152 were cured.
887 patients are treated in hospitals. 50 of them are in intensive care units.
