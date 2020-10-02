US President Trump and Melania Test Positive for COVID-19

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus.



"Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!," Trump said on Thursday (local time).



Earlier in the day, Trump had announced that he and the first lady had undergone COVID-19 tests after his top adviser Hope Hicks tested positive for coronavirus. (ANI)