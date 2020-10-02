Bulgaria's PM Boyko Borissov: I Thank EC for the Extremely Objective Report

Prime Minister of Bulgaria Borissov commented on the report on Bulgaria and the rule of law. On October 1, Borissov is in Brussels for the European Union summit.

The Prime Minister told BNT that he thanked the EC for "the extremely objective report, which took into account Bulgaria's progress, and also described well what we still need to do to be excellent in this direction."

"That is why we will firmly follow the recommendations of the Venice Commission, so that in general we will fulfill everything we have undertaken as a commitment in relation to the monitoring on Bulgaria, like all EU countries," the PM said.

The PM also said that he was glad that the so-called "Strategic autonomy" is on the EU's agenda. "Because we need to be much better prepared and able to produce everything we need for COVID-19 in Europe itself, and not be dependent on countries with which we have complex political relations," he said.

Regarding the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the PM said:

"It is especially important to know that the geostrategic position of Bulgaria is such that we are extremely dependent on the conflicts that surround us. The relations between Georgia ... between Azerbaijan and Armenia are extremely important for this region, we insist immediately on ceasefire, as we maintain extremely friendly relations with both sides. They are very important to us in trade, so we hope that the fire will be stopped immediately and that the issue in Nagorno-Karabakh will be resolved at the negotiating table. We are firmly against the participation of third parties in the conflict ".

He also highlighted another conflict: Greece-Turkey-Cyprus. According to him, it is extremely important for both the EU and Bulgaria. "So we believe that based on the dialogue, the necessary decisions should be made immediately," he said.

"At the same time - north of us - Crimea, Ukraine, Belarus - there, too, decisions need to be taken and stop this conflict. In Belarus, especially to make new elections and resolve the issue.

And lastly - see what it looks like from all sides of Bulgaria - in the west the conflict Kosovo - Serbia, in the south Cyprus - Turkey - Greece, a little further down - Armenia - Azerbaijan, in the north Belarus, Crimea. That is why I believe that the EU is very right, and, thanks to Charles Michel, for holding many consultations, as well as for the Berlin Presidency, Chancellor Merkel, for literally pacifying our region.

So, I have high hopes for today's European Council, which will continue tomorrow, he said.

Borissov reiterated that more than 2.1 million pensioners have been given BGN 50 pension supplements per month for four months now and they will continue to receive it until the pandemic ends.

The leaders of the 27 countries will discuss relations with Turkey and China, the situation in Belarus and Nagorno-Karabakh and the poisoning of Alexei Navalny.

At the same time, in the European Parliament, the Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs will vote tonight on a draft resolution on Bulgaria./BNT