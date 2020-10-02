COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 263 Newly Registered Cases

October 2, 2020, Friday
263 are the new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. 4853 PCR tests were performed in the last 24 hours. This was announced on the air of "Hello, Bulgaria" by the Chief State Health Inspector Assoc. Prof. Dr. Angel Kunchev.

There were 153 patients cured. 7 people died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

47 of the patients remain in serious condition.

