No Quarantine and PCR Test for Bulgarians Traveling to Belgium

Belgium has moved the northwestern region of Bulgaria (Vidin, Vratsa, Lom, Montana) from an "orange" to a "green" zone, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. All Bulgarian citizens arriving in Belgium from this area are not subject to quarantine and testing for COVID-19.

The code of the zones changes periodically depending on the epidemiological situation and we recommend citizens to look for up-to-date information immediately before embarking on a trip to Belgium.

We remind you that from 1 August 2020, all persons traveling to Belgium, regardless of zoning by country and mode of transport, must complete the Public Health Passenger Locator Form no later than 48 hours before arrival and it must be sent electronically.

If they need assistance, Bulgarian citizens in the Kingdom of Belgium can contact the Bulgarian Embassy in Brussels at the following telephone numbers: +32 2 374 47 88; +32 2 374 08 66, as well as an emergency telephone number during non-working hours: +32 473 981042. Inquiries can also be sent to the e-mail address of the Bulgarian Embassy in Belgium.