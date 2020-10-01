Restrictions on Travel to Greece Remain

For tourists and foreigners, entry into Greece is allowed under two conditions, only through the border checkpoint Promahon -Kulata with a negative molecular test for COVID-19, made up to 72 hours before arrival.

Through all other border crossings, entry into the territory of Greece is allowed only for certain categories of citizens with a negative PCR test. They will be open between 07:00 and 23:00.

The ban does not apply to:

- for Greek citizens
- for persons who have a residence and work permit in Greece, persons due to absolute necessity (professional or medical reasons)
- for the transit of hospital vehicles entering from Kosovo through northern Macedonia to Greece for the hospitalization of patients - part of the diplomatic, military or administrative staff of the EU Member States and EULEX in Kosovo

The order comes into force today and will be valid until October 12, 2020.

