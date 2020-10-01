Bulgaria's PM Borissov: We Will Seek a Fair Update of Pensions, Third Month in a Row All 2.1 Million Pensioners Will Receive a Supplement

"In the most difficult days of the pandemic, we made life, health and social care for our elderly people a priority." This is what Boyko Borissov wrote on his personal Facebook profile on the occasion of the International Day of Older Persons. The Prime Minister considers it a success that "COVID-19 is not allowed to spread uncontrollably in social services."

"We increased pensions by 6.7% in the complicated economic situation. This month, for the third time in a row, all 2.1 million pensioners will receive a supplement of BGN 50 to meet, for example, their most urgent needs for medicines. This support will continue until the end of our term, "Borissov added.

In his personal profile, the Prime Minister emphasizes that "with the draft budget for next year we will seek a fair update of pensions. "On today's International Day of Older Persons, I thank our mothers and fathers for their efforts to build us as individuals and as a society," Borissov wrote.





