Minister of Health: Bulgaria Ranks 8th in Mortality from COVID-19 in Europe

Bulgaria ranks 8th in mortality from COVID-19 in Europe. This was announced at a briefing of the National Operational Headquarters by the Minister of Health Kostadin Angelov. According to the Chief State Health Inspector Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev, mortality is gradually declining.

According to the National Information System for Combating COVID-19, 286 new cases have been confirmed in the last 24 hours. 4934 PCR tests were performed. The total number of confirmed cases in Bulgaria is 20,833, of which 5,374 are active and 14,643 have been cured.

"For the period September 24-30, the number of infected has increased by 1,550, and that of the number is 767. The number of hospitalized is 110 more, and those in intensive care units - by 15 more", said the Minister of Health.

To date, 8415 hospital beds for patients with coronavirus have been designated for the country. 10.5% of their capacity is full. According to Angelov, there is a risk for the health system due to the insufficient number of medics.

He also commented on the situation in schools and kindergartens. From the beginning of the school year to September 30, the number of sick children in kindergartens is 12, students - 117, teachers in kindergartens - 17, teachers in schools - 72, non-teaching staff in kindergartens - 49, non-teaching staff in schools - 20.

4043 students and 116 teachers in schools are under quarantine. The number of sick children and students is lower or close to the average number in society, said Assoc. Prof. Kunchev.







The President of the National Operational Headquarters and Chief of the Military Medical Academy Prof. Ventsislav Mutafchiiski reiterated that the most effective way to prevent the coronavirus is to wear a mask. "These are simple things that don't kill you. The mask must be worn properly and indoors, "he said.

"A total of 96 servicemen are infected, including doctors and nurses from the Military Medical Academy. There are also 10 cadets infected, "said Major General Mutafchiiski.

According to him, the Military Medical Academy is the hospital that has received the most plasma treatment. "It has spilled over to a total of 19 people," he explained.

Kunchev announced that there is a tendency for a gradual increase in morbidity. According to him, the outcome of the disease depends on when the patient is admitted to hospital, secondly - his age and thirdly - the accompanying diseases.

"There is no way, in the beginning of a second wave in Europe and an increase in our country, we can cancel the emergency epidemic," the health inspector was categorical.

"We must get used to living with the virus and following the measures," warned Minister Angelov. And called for distance, hygiene and wearing masks. "We will monitor compliance with these rules and impose sanctions," the minister said./Nova Tv